Baker Chad R Purchases 26,000 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Baker Chad R grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.0% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 337,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,833,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

