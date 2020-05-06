Baker Chad R Purchases 925 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baker Chad R raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,848,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,666,000 after purchasing an additional 342,295 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 105,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

