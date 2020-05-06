Baker Chad R Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baker Chad R cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 51,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,060,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,005,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.