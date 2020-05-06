BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.61% from the company’s previous close.

BKU has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. 623,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BankUnited by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,921 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in BankUnited by 3,160.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 753,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.