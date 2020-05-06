Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA:CAPE traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.57. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average is $139.57. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $156.61.

