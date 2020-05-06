Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Increased by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $364,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 25.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 26,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.13. 1,045,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,425. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.91 and its 200-day moving average is $255.00. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

