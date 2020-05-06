Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded by Compass Point

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 841,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $781.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

