Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million.

NYSE BHLB traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. 422,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,226. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $781.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

