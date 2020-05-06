BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. BGC Partners updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 3,884,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

