BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of BCRX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 12,293,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,665,471. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 275,753 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

