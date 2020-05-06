BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.
Shares of BCRX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 12,293,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,665,471. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 275,753 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
