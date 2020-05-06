BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 159.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 12,293,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,665,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $606.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $8.13.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

