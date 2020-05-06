Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) is Main Street Research LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Main Street Research LLC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Biogen makes up approximately 4.3% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $306.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,962. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.45. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

