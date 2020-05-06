Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post $1.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 million. Biomerica posted sales of $1.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $5.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 million to $5.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $8.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Biomerica news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,909. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.17% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 272,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,691. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.