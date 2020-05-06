Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $88.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

BKH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Black Hills stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 422,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.49. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $162,236.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

