Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.73 and last traded at $61.05, approximately 935,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 592,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackline in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackline in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

