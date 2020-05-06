BlackRock Inc. Acquires 729,531 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,531 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.23% of United Parcel Service worth $4,195,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $3,348,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.93. 3,627,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.