BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,703 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.14% of Baxter International worth $3,352,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,214,000 after purchasing an additional 433,693 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 157,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.92. 1,866,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,583. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

