BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,327,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,852 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.70% of Zoetis worth $4,863,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,152,000 after acquiring an additional 837,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $5.61 on Wednesday, hitting $125.69. 3,393,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average is $127.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

