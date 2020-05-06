BlackRock Inc. Has $3.39 Billion Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,810,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,296,496 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Humana worth $3,394,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Humana by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 83,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.74.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $9.07 on Wednesday, reaching $374.99. The stock had a trading volume of 735,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,980. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $392.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

