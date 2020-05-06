BlackRock Inc. Has $3.39 Billion Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,270,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.46% of U.S. Bancorp worth $3,385,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. 9,640,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.