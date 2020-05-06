BlackRock Inc. Has $4.16 Billion Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,777,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,453,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Southern worth $4,156,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra increased their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. 3,574,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,992,239. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.