BlackRock Inc. Has $5.08 Billion Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,358,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.87% of Anthem worth $5,076,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.62. 889,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,930. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.85.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

