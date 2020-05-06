BlackRock Inc. Has $5.08 Billion Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Biogen worth $5,075,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

Shares of BIIB traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,962. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

