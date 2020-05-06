BlackRock Inc. Has $5.58 Billion Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,885,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 827,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.11% of 3M worth $5,581,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in 3M by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 10,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of 3M by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of 3M by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $146.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.