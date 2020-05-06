BlackRock Inc. Has $6.57 Billion Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.86% of Union Pacific worth $6,565,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,925,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,080. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.