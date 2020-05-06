BlackRock Inc. Has $7.38 Billion Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,736,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,265,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.84% of Oracle worth $7,381,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

