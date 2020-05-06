BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,233,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218,447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.23% of Automatic Data Processing worth $4,269,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.56. 1,780,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,645. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.14. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

