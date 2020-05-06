BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 251.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,544 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 3.0% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,495 shares of company stock valued at $75,092,004. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.40. The stock had a trading volume of 520,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

