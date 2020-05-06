BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,220,828 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.88% of Altria Group worth $5,663,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,197,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.