BlackRock Inc. Purchases 458,932 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,932 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $3,519,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,603,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.71. 864,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

