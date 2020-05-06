BlackRock Inc. Sells 129,623 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,524,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,623 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.79% of Linde worth $5,453,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,526,000 after acquiring an additional 256,343 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,462,000 after acquiring an additional 230,568 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,639,000 after acquiring an additional 142,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

Shares of LIN traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $178.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.80. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

