BlackRock Inc. Sells 43,990 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,181,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.38% of Fiserv worth $4,101,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

