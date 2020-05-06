Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Shares Gap Down to $50.42

Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.04, but opened at $50.42. Blackstone Group shares last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 3,921,300 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 333,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

