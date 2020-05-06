Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,912,000 after acquiring an additional 187,514 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded down $6.06 on Tuesday, reaching $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,540,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $281.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

