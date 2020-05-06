Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.02% of Booking worth $3,864,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,771.77.

Booking stock traded down $14.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,378.91. The company had a trading volume of 525,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,865. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,353.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,781.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 52.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

