BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $26.96. BorgWarner shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 9,996,113 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $31,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68.

BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.