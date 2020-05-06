BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $26.96. BorgWarner shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 9,996,113 shares traded.
The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $31,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68.
BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
