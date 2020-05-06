Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Down 19.7%

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) was down 19.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.47, approximately 759,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 274,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Borqs Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

