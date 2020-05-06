Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Boston Private Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Boston Private Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boston Private Financial to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 21,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,265. The company has a market cap of $561.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,382 shares of company stock valued at $207,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.