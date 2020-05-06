Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific delivered disappointing earnings and revenues for the first quarter. Sales at most of its core businesses were down, affected by lower demand for non-COVID-19 healthcare products and procedural delays. The company expects this trend to intensify in the second quarter. Over the past three months, Boston Scientific underperformed its industry. On a positive note, MedSurg is expected to recover faster than other core segments banking on its comparatively less deferral procedures. In the quarter too, the company received a number of regulatory approvals including CE Mark for ACURATE neo2 Aortic Valve System and SpyGlass Discover Digital Catheter. It also received FDA approval for the DIRECTSENSE RF. Boston Scientific also worked in collaborations with others to develop Coventor, a low-cost ventilator alternative.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.89. 6,825,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,219,262. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,785,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

