BP plc (LON:BP) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

BP plc (LON:BP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BP traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 313.70 ($4.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,488,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 307.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 429.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.48. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 565.80 ($7.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Liberum Capital cut their price target on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price (up from GBX 310 ($4.08)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 418.42 ($5.50).

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £312.48 ($411.05).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

