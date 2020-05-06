Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 129 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

