Bray Capital Advisors Acquires New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 875 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in American Express by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in American Express by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.74. 4,408,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,403,643. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

