Bray Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 1,074 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,074 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.76. 4,199,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,478. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura lowered their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

