Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.6% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.13 and its 200 day moving average is $222.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

