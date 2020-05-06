Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.50 on Tuesday, hitting $293.04. 2,500,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,607,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

