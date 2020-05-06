Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,771.77.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $20.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1,393.20. 425,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,353.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,781.09.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 50.47 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

