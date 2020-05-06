Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.43 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.02. 22,946,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,151,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $499.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.23.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

