Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,464,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 130,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,289,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. 1,205,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,531. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39.

