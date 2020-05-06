Bray Capital Advisors Has $251,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,939,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

