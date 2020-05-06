Bray Capital Advisors Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 2.0% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paypal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,247,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,229,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,461. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $127.94.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

